WWE Live Results From UK Tour: Triple Threat For NXT Title, More

WWE held a live event in Manchester on Wednesday as part of their UK tour, featuring a triple threat match for the NXT Title and more. You can see the results below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

* Finn Balor and Cesaro defeated WALTER and Sheamus

So instead of WALTER/Cesaro, we’re getting WALTER and Sheamus vs. Finn Balor and Cesaro. I’m not mad about it – this should be good! #WWEManchester pic.twitter.com/jPKx5QWbxn — Alistair McGeorge (@AlistairMcG) November 10, 2021

* Natalya defeated Shayna Baszler

* Jeff Hardy defeated Madcap Moss by DQ when Happy Baron Corbin interfered, which led to Hardy and Drew McIntyre defeating Corbin and Moss in tag team action

* WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa retained over Bron Breakker and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Jinder Mahal

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Sasha Banks