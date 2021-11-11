wrestling / News
WWE Live Results From UK Tour: Triple Threat For NXT Title, More
WWE held a live event in Manchester on Wednesday as part of their UK tour, featuring a triple threat match for the NXT Title and more. You can see the results below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:
* Finn Balor and Cesaro defeated WALTER and Sheamus
FINN AND WALTER HOLY HECK THAT CHOP #WWEManchester #WWELive pic.twitter.com/40W06W8ya6
— ⭕️🐑 Chloe 🔜 MCM🧡 (@ItsCloeMoe) November 10, 2021
So instead of WALTER/Cesaro, we’re getting WALTER and Sheamus vs. Finn Balor and Cesaro. I’m not mad about it – this should be good! #WWEManchester pic.twitter.com/jPKx5QWbxn
— Alistair McGeorge (@AlistairMcG) November 10, 2021
* Natalya defeated Shayna Baszler
* Jeff Hardy defeated Madcap Moss by DQ when Happy Baron Corbin interfered, which led to Hardy and Drew McIntyre defeating Corbin and Moss in tag team action
* WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa retained over Bron Breakker and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Jinder Mahal
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Sasha Banks
A rivalry perfectly captured. 👑#WWELive#WWEManchester pic.twitter.com/J3kcBL98Wb
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) November 10, 2021
