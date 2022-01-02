wrestling / News
WWE Live Road to WrestleMania Show Set for March 6 in Allentown
– The PPL Center’s website has announced that a WWE Live Road to WrestleMania show is scheduled for the venue on Sunday, March 6 at 7:00 pm local time in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The lineup lists Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, but that was likely listed before Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship last night at Day 1.
As noted, Lesnar was added as a last-minute replacement to the matchup after his original opponent, Universal champion Roman Reigns, was forced to withdraw from the card after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The website also lists Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s title.
Tickets for the WWE Live Road to WrestleMania event are available at TicketCity.com.
