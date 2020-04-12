WWE Issues Statement On Decision to Resume Live TV Shows Next Week

WWE has issued a statement to ESPN about their decision to return to live programming at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL starting next week despite the current stay-at-home order in place in Florida.

WWE’s decision follows the news that one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times. We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff. As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance.”