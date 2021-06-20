WWE News: Livestream For The Bump’s Hell in a Cell Preview, Bayley & Bianca Belair Hype Match

– The livestream is up for The Bump’s special Hell in a Cell preview episode. You can see the livestream video below, which kicks off at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT and will feature Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, Jimmy Uso, and Jimmy Smith:

– Bianca Belair and Bayley will meet inside the Cell at tonight’s PPV with Belair’s SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line, and the two posted to Twitter to hype the match as you can see below: