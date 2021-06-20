wrestling / News
WWE News: Livestream For The Bump’s Hell in a Cell Preview, Bayley & Bianca Belair Hype Match
June 20, 2021
– The livestream is up for The Bump’s special Hell in a Cell preview episode. You can see the livestream video below, which kicks off at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT and will feature Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, Jimmy Uso, and Jimmy Smith:
– Bianca Belair and Bayley will meet inside the Cell at tonight’s PPV with Belair’s SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line, and the two posted to Twitter to hype the match as you can see below:
Whew that must really hurt…
You got a 10 year-ish head start and I came in and hawked you down.
I respect ya journey.
But it’s cool cause tomorrow in #HIAC, you will learn to respect mine.
I’m the #ESTofWWE now, and
Bay… you can’t whoop me. https://t.co/nCHtbn6WYg
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) June 20, 2021
