WWE News: WWE Livestreaming Best Matches of 2019 Special, A Look At The Tampa Bay Vipers, WWE’s Weekend Schedule

– WWE is now livestreaming their WWE Network special of the best matches of 2019 on Youtube. It previously aired on the WWE Network.

– The XFL has released a video looking at the Tampa Bay Vipers.

– WWE will begin its weekend t our tonight with Friday Night Smackdown in Memphis at the Fedex Forum, which will include a 205 Live taping.

Tomorrow the New Year’s Revolution tour begins at the Show Me Center in Cape Giradeau, Missouri. Matches include Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz, Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin in a Loser Eats Dog Food Match, Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, New Day and more.

On Sunday, they will go to Springfield for another supershow with the same lineup. Drake Maverick is being advertised locally in Corbin’s corner.