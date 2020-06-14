wrestling / News

WWE Livestreaming The Best of Backlash

June 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE’s livestream showcasing the best of WWE Backlash is online. You can watch the livestream below, which is described as follows:

Everything from the dream match of Goldberg vs. The Rock, to a colossal Last Man Standing Match between Batista and The Undertaker, to the crowning of the inaugural SmackDown Women’s Champion is part of this livestream showcasing the absolute best of WWE Backlash!

