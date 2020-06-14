wrestling / News
WWE Livestreaming The Best of Backlash
June 14, 2020 | Posted by
WWE’s livestream showcasing the best of WWE Backlash is online. You can watch the livestream below, which is described as follows:
Everything from the dream match of Goldberg vs. The Rock, to a colossal Last Man Standing Match between Batista and The Undertaker, to the crowning of the inaugural SmackDown Women’s Champion is part of this livestream showcasing the absolute best of WWE Backlash!
More Trending Stories
- Smackdown Jeff Hardy and Sheamus Segment Receives Heavy Edits for West Coast Broadcast (Video)
- Shawn Michaels Says He Looks Back On Feud With Bret Hart With Fondness, Comments On WWE Creative Changes
- Shayna Baszler on Why Becky Lynch Leaving For Her Pregnancy is ‘Garbage,’ Wanting to Have a Fight Pit Match
- More Details On Backstage Creative Changes in WWE, What Wrestlers Will Miss About Heyman, Vince McMahon’s Timing On Changes