WWE Livestreaming ‘Ultimate Royal Rumble’ Special

January 31, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ultimate Royal Rumble

WWE is busy with the livestreams today ahead of the Royal Rumble, and the “Ultimate Royal Rumble” special is now online. The stream features Sam Roberts, Matt Camp and Evan Mack discussing ultimate fantasy Rumble match and can be viewed below:

Royal Rumble, Jeremy Thomas

