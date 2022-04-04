wrestling / News
WWE News: Logan Paul Wore $5 Million Pokemon Card at WrestleMania 38, Note On Bianca Belair’s Entrance
– The Pokemon card that Logan Paul wore to the ring for his match at WrestleMania 38 was the most expensive such card of all time. The New York Post reports that that Japanese Pikachu card that Paul wore around his neck was acquired by the YouTuber for $5.275 million in value via a slightly lower-graded version of the card and $4 million. The card is in the Guiness Book of World Records as the most expensive Pokémon card sold in a private auction.
– As noted on last night’s broadcast, the band that played Bianca Belair out to the ring for her match on night one was the Texas Southern Ocean of Soul from Houston, Texas.
