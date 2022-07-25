wrestling / News
WWE News: Logan Paul References WWE Signing In New Video, New Rey Mysterio Shirt
July 25, 2022 | Posted by
– Logan Paul used his WWE status as an asset during his appearance in a new YouTube video. Paul was featured in the latest Tinder In Real Life video from Sidemen, where he used signing with the company as a pickup line to get a woman to swipe right.
Paul said while holding a custom WWE Championship (per Fightful), “I just signed with the WWE, you should give me a chance. I got my belt right here, so you can take off my pants.” The line worked and he got swiped right.
Paul is set to appear tonight on Raw.
– WWE Shop has a new Rey Mysterio 20th anniversary T-Shirt for sale ahead of tonight’s Raw celebration.
