WWE News: Logan Paul Reacts To WrestleMania Match Announcement, Michin Plays Helldivers 2

March 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 3-15-24 Logan Paul Image Credit: WWE

– Logan Paul was none too happy to find out he’ll be defending his WWE US Title in a triple threat match at WrestleMania. It was announced on Friday’s Smackdown that Paul will defend his title against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at next month’s PPV, and WWE posted a video of Paul backstage after the announcement.

You can see the video below, where Paul questions if that’s legal and says he’ll be talking to his lawyer about it:

– Michin posted her latest YouTube video in which she plays Helldivers 2 with Jessamyn Duke:

