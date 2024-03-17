wrestling
WWE News: Logan Paul Reacts To WrestleMania Match Announcement, Michin Plays Helldivers 2
– Logan Paul was none too happy to find out he’ll be defending his WWE US Title in a triple threat match at WrestleMania. It was announced on Friday’s Smackdown that Paul will defend his title against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at next month’s PPV, and WWE posted a video of Paul backstage after the announcement.
You can see the video below, where Paul questions if that’s legal and says he’ll be talking to his lawyer about it:
Can't tell if that's @LoganPaul or @RealNickAldis 😂😏 pic.twitter.com/cMNLzJPHkI
— WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2024
– Michin posted her latest YouTube video in which she plays Helldivers 2 with Jessamyn Duke:
