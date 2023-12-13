WWE News: Lola Vice Takes Picture With CM Punk, Cora Jade Pins Lyra Valkyria On NXT

– Lola Vice got a picture backstage at tonight’s WWE NXT with CM Punk. The women’s NXT Breakout Tournament winner posted the pic to Twitter as you can see below, captioning it “Shooters.”

As reported, Punk was backstage at Tuesday’s show and is said to have been offering feedback to talent on their matches.

– Cora Jade got a win in her return bout, as she and Blair Davenport beat Lyra Valkyria and Nikkita Lyons on this week’s NXT. Jade got the pin on Valkyria while Lyons was dealing with Davenport on the outside, covering the NXT Women’s Champ after a sneaky tag: