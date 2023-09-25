WWE Reportedly Has Long-Term Plans In Place For Jey Uso

Jey Uso’s current push is part of a long-term plan for him, according to a new report. Uso debuted on Raw earlier this month after “quitting” Smackdown, and Fightful Select reports that WWE seems quite pleased with how things have gone thus far.

The report notes that people around the Bloodline angle were confident as far back as SummerSlam that the storyline would push Uso into a single star status. The report notes that moving to Raw was a part of the process and there are long-term plans for him tentatively planned that would see him heavily featured. The current plans are set to carry through at least the next two months and will see him get a lot of screen time. Officials are very happy with how fans are reacting to Uso as a singles talent.