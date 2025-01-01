wrestling / News

WWE Signs New Long Term Trading Card Deal With Topps

January 1, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE and Topps have announced that they have signed a new long-term partnership trading card agreement. WWE previously worked with Panini, which ended with the two sides having a legal battle in 2023.

