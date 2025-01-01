wrestling / News
WWE Signs New Long Term Trading Card Deal With Topps
January 1, 2025 | Posted by
WWE and Topps have announced that they have signed a new long-term partnership trading card agreement. WWE previously worked with Panini, which ended with the two sides having a legal battle in 2023.
Here’s a first look at a few of our upcoming cards… We can’t WAIT to show you all we have in store. 😈
Follow @Topps to make sure you never miss a beat. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/dZlhsoeFS6
— Topps (@Topps) January 1, 2025
