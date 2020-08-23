WWE Looking at SummerSlam 2015 In New Day Of Special

WWE’ next Day Of special will air place soon and it will be centered on SummerSlam 2015, per a new report. WWE Network News reports that the episode of the series, which usually looks at current content, will look at the 2015 Summerslam and specifically Seth Rollins getting ready for his match against John Cena.

The most recent Day Of special looked at this yea’rs Backlash and the match between Edge and Randy Orton.