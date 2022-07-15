WWE Looking For Feedback From Fans On Several Wrestlers, Sasha Banks and Naomi Included On List

PWInsider reports that WWE sent an email to members of of their mailing list asking for feedback on several current talents. The list includes Sasha Banks and Naomi, who were rumored to have left the company after being suspended indefinitely. Another note is that Ludwig Kaiser’s name is misspelled as Ludvig. Commander Azeez is also on the list, even though he was moved back to NXT.

Fans are asked to pick from the following choices:

-One of my Favorites

-Very Good

-Good

-Fair

-Poor

-Unfamiliar

The wrestlers include:

* Sasha Banks

* Naomi

* Commander Azeez

* Damian Priest

* Veer

* Omos

* Kevin Owens

* AJ Styles

* Finn Balor

* Theory

* Seth Rollins

* Cedric Alexander

* Cody Rhodes

* R-Truth

* Shelton Benjamin

* Randy Orton

* Reggie

* Robert Roode

* Riddle

* Dominik Mysterio

* Chad Gable

* Akira Tozawa

* Rey Mysterio

* Angelo Dawkins

* MVP

* Otis

* Ezekiel

* Bobby Lashley

* Ciampa

* The Miz

* Montez Ford

* Dolph Ziggler

* Edge

* Mustafa Ali

* Queen Zelina

* Rhea Ripley

* Doudrop

* Bianca Belair

* Alexa Bliss

* Tamina

* Carmella

* Asuka

* Nikki A.S.H.

* T-BAR

* Roman Reigns

* Madcap Moss

* Gunther

* Shanky

* Kofi Kingston

* Humberto

* Big E

* Ricochet

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* Happy Corbin

* Ridge Holland

* Angel

* Drew Gulak

* ma.çé

* Jimmy Uso

* mån.sôör

* Max Dupri

* Rick Boogs

* Butch

* Brock Lesnar

* Ivar

* Sheamus

* Sami Zayn

* Jinder Mahal

* Xavier Woods

* Erik

* Drew McIntyre

* Jey Uso

* Ludvig Kaiser

* Becky Lynch

* Dana Brooke

* Shayna Baszler

* Liv Morgan

* Ronda Rousey

* Sonya Deville

* Shotzi

* Bayley

* Xia Li

* Aliyah

* Raquel Rodriguez

* Lacey Evans

* Natalya

* Charlotte Flair