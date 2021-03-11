WWE Looking For Six-Figures In Legal Fees From Concussion Lawsuit

It was reported back in October that the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled that all claims in a class action lawsuit against WWE were dismissed. The lawsuit combined several claims against the company over concussions from multiple wrestlers that were represented by Konstantine Kyros. Law360 reports that WWE are looking to get $573,770.44 in legal fees from attorney Konstantine Kyros now that it has been dismissed, as well as an extra $39,844.00 in fees and costs in connection with their applications after the decision was made.

WWE attorney Jerry McDevitt said: “[Kyros] violated court orders, didn’t comply with court orders, ignored court orders that cautioned him to cease certain behavior or risk sanctions. He would continue the same kind of behavior. He plagiarized and made false allegations based on other lawsuits against the NFL, where he would just parrot allegations that had been made against the NFL or its personnel, and would just change [text], reading from ‘NFL’ to ‘WWE.’ The liability for sanctions has been established in three different court orders, that he’s supposed to pay all of our attorney’s fees in connection with various things he did wrong. The only thing left to be determined is how much that is.”

Kyros filed an appeal earlier this year, specifically a Petition for Writ of Certiorari in the United States Supreme Court to review the decision. Wrestlers like Billy Jack Haynes, Russ McCullough, Matthew Wiese (Luther Reigns), Ryan Sakoda and Nelson Frazier (Viscera) were represented in the suit.