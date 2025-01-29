WWE Reportedly Looking To Hold NXT Taping In New York City

WWE is reportedly looking to tape NXT in New York City in March. PWInsider reports that the company has proposed a March 11th taping at The Theater in Madison Square Garden, a day after Raw takes place in MSG proper.

The Theater previously hosted an NXT live event back in 2016 and has hosted other wrestling shows over the year. If the date happens, this would be WWE’s first broadcast from the venue.

WWE has not yet announced the taping, nor is it confirmed to be set in stone.