wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Looking At Hosting Evolution PPV This Year
A new report says that WWE is looking back to bring back the Evolution PPV. Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reports that the company is looking to hold an all-women’s Evolution show later this year.
The site notes that a message in their Discord said that the company was looking to host the show on July 5th in Uncasville, Connecticut. On further investigation, they have learned that the event is in the works but that everything on the company’s schedule is still tentative at this time.
The first Evolution show took place on October 28th, 2018. Many members of WWE have expressed interest in seeing a second such event taking place, most recently Bayley who said in February:
“That’s even more opportunities for [women’s wrestling] to be showcased, you know? There’s so much more to do, there are so many more goals for us, now we have two more titles we can go after. I’ve been dying for an Evolution 2, and I think now is the perfect time.”
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Next WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Induction
- Guinness World Records Acknowledges John Cena’s Heel Turn With Unlikely Record
- John Cena Shares Message Following Attack on Cody Rhodes: ‘Evaluate It and Don’t Take It Personal’
- Lex Luger Recalls Jumping to WCW in 1995, Says Linda McMahon Was Angrier at Him Than Vince