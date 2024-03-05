WWE Reportedly Looking At May For Next Saudi Arabia PPV

WWE is reportedly eying a date in May for their next Saudi Arabia PPV. PWInsider reports that the company is targeting a date in late May for their next big event in the country.

WWE last went to the country for Crown Jewel in November of last year. They held Night of Champions 2023 in Jeddah on May 27th of last year. There’s no word yet on whether the May show will also be under the Night of Champions banner.

The company’s shows in Saudi are part of a 10-year partnership with the country’s General Authority for Entertainment that runs through 2027 and have been very financially lucrative for WWE.