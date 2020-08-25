Various News: WWE Looking For Medical Affairs Vice President, NJPW Tanahashi vs. Naito Full Match

– WWE is looking for a Vice President of Medical Affairs per their latest job opening. The job listening came online a few days ago and seeks someone “to oversee all health and safety policies, procedures, and protocols and lead our efforts to ensure WWE continually delivers best-in-class safety measures. This person will be the primary point of contact on all medical related affairs for in-ring talent, corporate employees, and medical partners, and serve as a trusted advisor to WWE leadership by providing insights and guidance to ensure effective decision making.”

The job is further described as follows:

Key Responsibilities Responsible for maintaining and continually improving the overall health and welfare operations of WWE by delivering best-in-class, consistent, and well-defined medical strategies for the company

Design and effectively coordinate a systematic approach to establish operating procedures, monitoring mechanisms, and communication strategies

Oversee an efficient records maintenance system for all health-related claims to establish effective tracking and reporting; authorize payment on medical expenses

Continuously review and updates practice guidelines and ensure that the company is in compliance with all federal, state, local and foreign laws, regulations and rules that may apply to the company’s activities, and actively champion the company’s ethics and integrity

Lead a team by providing strategic direction, coaching and guidance to achieving individual and collective goals Qualifications

10+ years’ experience within Healthcare or a related field; experience within Sport or Entertainment highly preferred

Related legal and business affairs experience as counsel to a company engaged in the sports, entertainment or media industries preferred

Possesses expert knowledge and continually develops capabilities in the field of clinical quality improvement and employee safety

Solution-oriented approach and philosophy, exceptional written and verbal communication skills, exceptional attention to detail, sound judgment, outstanding interpersonal and analytical skills, exceptional organization and management reporting skills, and the ability to handle multiple projects at one time.

Ability to communicate effectively in high stress/pressure situations when talking to talent, medical professionals, executives and employees

– NJPW posted the full Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Tetsuya Naito match from October 12th, 2015 as their Free Mondays Match: