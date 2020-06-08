wrestling / News

WWE Looking To Redesign Some of Their Title Belts

June 8, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Wrestling Inc reports that WWE is looking to create new designs for a couple of their title belts, including the NXT Championship and United States Championship.

The NXT belt’s design will reportedly have the same look but it will be bigger in size.

It’s unknown what the details for the US title will be. It’s also unknown if it has been completed, but likely won’t be revealed on television until there are enough replicas to sell at WWEShop.com.

