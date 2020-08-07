WWE Looking To Resume Live Programming Starting With Smackdown Before Summerslam

WrestleVotes has a new report which says that WWE is expected to resume live programming beginning with the Smackdown on August 21, which airs before NXT Takeover and Summerslam. As we previously reported, WWE had not told talent what they planned to do with that date, as all of the other shows leading up to that have been accounted for, even with recent changes to the schedule.

The live programming will continue with Summerslam and then RAW the following Monday. It’s still unknown if fans will be on hand, and a location has not been decided. However, it will be the same location for all of that weekend’s shows. NXT Takeover will take place in Orlando.