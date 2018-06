– Here is a preview for tonight’s WWE Smackdown, including WWE’s 5 things you need to know before tonight’s show video. Join us at 8PM ET for live coverage…

* Non-Title Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy

* Sin Cara vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas w/Zelina Vega

* Daniel Bryan vs. Shelton Benjamin

* Paige hosts Women’s Money in the Bank Summit