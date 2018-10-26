Quantcast

 

Various News: WWE Looks at Alexa Bliss Cosplays, Next Impact Wrestling TV Tapings & Live Events

October 26, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Alexa Bliss

– WWE posted the following, looking at Alexa Bliss’ 7 coolest cosplays…

– Impact Wrestling is holding a training seminar on November 10 in Las Vegas, and also holding TV tapings on November 10, 11, and 12.

– Impact Wrestling will have a live event titled Gold Rush on November 30 in Newark, CA at the Newark Pavilion followed by a One Night Only PPV taping on December 1 in Salinas, CA.

Alexa Bliss, Impact Wrestling, WWE, Larry Csonka

