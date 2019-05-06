wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Looks At Epic Lucha Libre Moments, Nikki Cross Finds The Evil Twin, Mikaze Battles Jack Gallagher On UpupDownDown

May 6, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Eddie Guerrero Lucha Libre

– WWE Playlist has a new video looking at epic lucha libre moments.

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Mikaze vs. Jack Gallagher in a championship match.

– Nikki Cross has posted another video of her finding her evil twin.

