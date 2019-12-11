wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Looks At Rey Mysterio’s Championship Victories, Xia Li Performs In China For First Time, The Bella Twins Announce Deal With Monster Energy
December 11, 2019
– WWE has posted a new video in which they look at Rey Mysterio’s various championship wins over his WWE career. For those who need a refresher, Mysterio has held the WWE title once, World title twice, crusierweight title three times, Intercontinental title two times, the tag team titles four times (with Edge, Batista, Eddie Guerrero and Rob Van Dam) and is in his second US title reign.
– WWE has also posted a new video which looks at NXT’s Xia Li performing in China for the first time ever.
– Finally, The Bella Twins announced in a new video that they have signed a new sponsorship deal with Monster Energy.
