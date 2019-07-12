wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Looks At Ten-Minute Title Reigns, Becky Lynch Gets Kill Bill Sneakers, Jordan Myles Goes Home

July 12, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– The latest edition of WWE List This look at WWE superstars who had short title reigns of ten minutes or less.

– A new video from UpUpDownDown features Becky Lynch getting Kill Bill-inspired sneakers.

– Finally, WWE has posted a video of Jordan Myles returning home to San Antonio.

