wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Looks At Ten-Minute Title Reigns, Becky Lynch Gets Kill Bill Sneakers, Jordan Myles Goes Home
July 12, 2019 | Posted by
– The latest edition of WWE List This look at WWE superstars who had short title reigns of ten minutes or less.
– A new video from UpUpDownDown features Becky Lynch getting Kill Bill-inspired sneakers.
– Finally, WWE has posted a video of Jordan Myles returning home to San Antonio.
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega Not Likely to Be Booked For NJPW, NJPW/AEW Relationship Described as ‘Cold’
- Jim Ross on Why AEW Has Instituted Time Limits, His Role in AEW
- Backstage Update on Original Plans for Roman Reigns’ Partner on Raw, Follow-Up Angle Planned for Cedric Alexander
- Details On Why Nikki Cross Was Added To Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley At Extreme Rules