Various News: WWE Looks At Top 5 Singles Matches At Survivor Series, Sneak Peek Of New WALTER Action Figure, Match Announced For Next Dragon Gate Event
– WWE has a new post looking at the top five one-on-one matches in Survivor Series history.
5. Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles (2017)
4. Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels (1997)
3. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (2018)
2. Bret Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin (1996)
1. Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Bryan (2018)
– WWE revealed a sneak peek of a new WALTER action figure as part of the Mattel Elite Collection.
– Dragon Gate has announced that Open the Brave champion Keisuke Okuda will defend against Kagetora on December 20.
