WWE Looks Back at Formation of the nWo Today

July 7, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
nWo Bash at the Beach Hulk Hogan

– WWE noted on Twitter that today was the day the nWo was first formed on July 7, 1996 at WCW Bash at the Beach 1996. You can check out the tweet looking back at the historic moment in wrestling history where Hulk Hogan turned heel and joined with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall to form the nWo below.

