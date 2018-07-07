WWE Looks Back at Formation of the nWo Today

– WWE noted on Twitter that today was the day the nWo was first formed on July 7, 1996 at WCW Bash at the Beach 1996. You can check out the tweet looking back at the historic moment in wrestling history where Hulk Hogan turned heel and joined with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall to form the nWo below.

A NEW WORLD ORDER was formed in sports-entertainment ON THIS DAY in 1996… pic.twitter.com/JhdFjimhvz — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 7, 2018