WWE News: WWE Looks At The History Between Bayley and Alexa Bliss, More Wrestling Birthdays, Josh Briggs On Why He Got Into Wrestling
– WWE has posted a new video which looks at the history between Alexa Bliss and Bayley before their next match at Extreme Rules this Sunday. It will be a handicap match with Nikki Cross on Bliss’ team and the Smackdown women’s title will be on the line. You can see the clip below.
#SDLive #WomensChampion @itsBayleyWWE & @AlexaBlissWWE's rivalry has been YEARS in the making! #ExtremeRules
And don't forget about @NikkiCrossWWE…. hehehehehehe pic.twitter.com/u9VQ04ElCY
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2019
– In addition to Brock Lesnar turning 42, other wrestling birthdays today include Sami Zayn (35) and Shane ‘Hurricane’ Helms (45).
– WWE has also posted a video looking at EVOLVE wrestler Josh Briggs. He talks about why he chose to get into the wrestling business. EVOLVE holds their 10th anniversary show tomorrow and it will stream on the WWE Network.
"I got into wrestling, because… it's the only legal way to get into a fight with someone." – #JoshBriggs #EVOLVE131 pic.twitter.com/qPnnYu7C03
— WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2019
