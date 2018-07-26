WWE Looks to Have Made Around $40 Million For Greatest Royal Rumble

– WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event was always certain to be a big success, but it appears to have been even bigger than expected. As Pro Wrestling Sheet reports, that it appears that the event brought in somewhere in the $40 million range for the company.

That number, it must be said, is an estimate as WWE declined to reveal specific numbers citing confidentially clauses. PWS comes to that estimate by looking at the “other” subcategory of media in the company’s second quarter estimate reports. That number went from $12 million in the second quarter of 2017 to $61 million in the second quarter of 2018, which WWE credits to “the distribution of certain programming content in international markets.”

That “certain programming content” would, by necessity, be the Greatest Royal Rumble. Of the $49 million difference between Q1 and Q2, $40 million is said to be a pretty good estimate of where the event lay in revenue. That is, obviously, a huge number for WWE. By comparison, WrestleMania 34 earned $14.1 million.