Various News: WWE Looks At Possible Attackers of Aleister Black, Allie Responds To Tessa Blanchard’s Challenge
– WWE has posted a new video looking at who could have attacked Aleister Black on the most recent episode of NXT, leading to his removal from the NXT title match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV.
– Allie has responded to Tessa Blanchard’s challenge:
Of course she does. @Tess_Blanchard doesn’t know what it means to be loyal to anyone other than herself.
This is for @WeAreRosemary, period.
— Allie🐰 (@AllieImpact) August 10, 2018