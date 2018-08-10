Various News: WWE Looks At Possible Attackers of Aleister Black, Allie Responds To Tessa Blanchard’s Challenge

– WWE has posted a new video looking at who could have attacked Aleister Black on the most recent episode of NXT, leading to his removal from the NXT title match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV.

– Allie has responded to Tessa Blanchard’s challenge:

Of course she does. @Tess_Blanchard doesn’t know what it means to be loyal to anyone other than herself.

This is for @WeAreRosemary, period.

💀X🐰 https://t.co/H3tZRR3l4W

