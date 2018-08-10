Quantcast

 

Various News: WWE Looks At Possible Attackers of Aleister Black, Allie Responds To Tessa Blanchard’s Challenge

August 10, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE has posted a new video looking at who could have attacked Aleister Black on the most recent episode of NXT, leading to his removal from the NXT title match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV.

– Allie has responded to Tessa Blanchard’s challenge:

