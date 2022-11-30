wrestling / News

WWE News: Lyra Valkyria Coming to NXT, Guests On This Week’s The Bump

November 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lyra Valkyria WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Lyra Valkyria is heading to WWE NXT, as revealed on this week’s show. Tuesday’s episode featured a vignette with NXT UK alumna Aoife Valkyrie under a new name, announcing that she was “coming soon” as you can see below:

– WWE announced on Tuesday that Legado Del Fantasma, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and Wade Barrett will be guests on tomorrow morning’s episode of The Bump at 1 PM ET:

