WWE News: Lyra Valkyria Coming to NXT, Guests On This Week’s The Bump

Lyra Valkyria is heading to WWE NXT, as revealed on this week’s show. Tuesday’s episode featured a vignette with NXT UK alumna Aoife Valkyrie under a new name, announcing that she was “coming soon” as you can see below:

– WWE announced on Tuesday that Legado Del Fantasma, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and Wade Barrett will be guests on tomorrow morning’s episode of The Bump at 1 PM ET:

WEDNESDAY at 1pm ET: ✨Legado Del Fantasma✨ joins us on #WWETheBump! @ZelinaVegaWWE @EscobarWWE @joaquinwilde_ @deltoro_wwe will all be here in-studio! Got questions for any of these 4⃣? Drop 'em below! pic.twitter.com/4POYUBmR01 — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) November 28, 2022

THIS WEDNESDAY at 1pm ET: Mami and Papi are here… 👀@RheaRipley_WWE and @DomMysterio35 sit down with #WWETheBump to talk about the dominance of #TheJudgmentDay! Drop your questions for Dom and Rhea below! pic.twitter.com/K4THYEVthk — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) November 28, 2022