WWE News: Lyra Valkyria Coming to NXT, Guests On This Week’s The Bump
Lyra Valkyria is heading to WWE NXT, as revealed on this week’s show. Tuesday’s episode featured a vignette with NXT UK alumna Aoife Valkyrie under a new name, announcing that she was “coming soon” as you can see below:
Prepare yourselves for Lyra Valkyria! 👀#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/pR14Ut5Jdd
— WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2022
– WWE announced on Tuesday that Legado Del Fantasma, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and Wade Barrett will be guests on tomorrow morning’s episode of The Bump at 1 PM ET:
WEDNESDAY at 1pm ET:
✨Legado Del Fantasma✨ joins us on #WWETheBump! @ZelinaVegaWWE @EscobarWWE @joaquinwilde_ @deltoro_wwe will all be here in-studio!
Got questions for any of these 4⃣? Drop 'em below! pic.twitter.com/4POYUBmR01
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) November 28, 2022
THIS WEDNESDAY at 1pm ET:
Mami and Papi are here… 👀@RheaRipley_WWE and @DomMysterio35 sit down with #WWETheBump to talk about the dominance of #TheJudgmentDay!
Drop your questions for Dom and Rhea below! pic.twitter.com/K4THYEVthk
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) November 28, 2022
TOMORROW at 1pm ET:
I’m afraid we’ve got some ✨good✨ news! @StuBennett will be joining us on #WWETheBump to break down everything that happened at #SurvivorSeries!
Got questions for Wade Barrett? Drop ‘em below! pic.twitter.com/PhpiSc0wou
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) November 29, 2022
