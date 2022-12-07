wrestling / News
WWE News: Lyra Valkyria Heading to NXT Next Week, Drew Gulak Scouts Charlie Dempsey
December 6, 2022 | Posted by
– Lyra Valkyria will make her NXT debut on next week’s show. Tonight’s episode of NXT saw a vignette air for the former Aoife Valkyria in which she said she would be appearing on next week’s show:
Witness the rise of Lyra Valkyria NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/SZU7mmAfTV
— WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2022
– Smackdown star Drew Gulak appeared on tonight’s NXT, coming out to watch Charlie Dempsey’s match with Hank Walker. Gulak appeared in the entrance area during the match, drawing Dempsey’s attention before the NXT competitor defeated Walker:
What's @DrewGulak doing here??? 👀#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/D7DFbOmJ9C
— WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega Responds to Vince Russo Questioning Seth Rollins as a Potential WWE Hall of Famer
- FTR Respond to The Usos Being Named No. 1 Tag Team of 2022 by PWI
- Ric Flair, Dustin Rhodes, Iron Sheik, More Show Support for Barry Windham
- Kevin Nash Reveals How Much WWE Had to Pay Marvel For Hulk Trademark, Talks nWo Trademark’s Value