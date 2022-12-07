WWE News: Lyra Valkyria Heading to NXT Next Week, Drew Gulak Scouts Charlie Dempsey

– Lyra Valkyria will make her NXT debut on next week’s show. Tonight’s episode of NXT saw a vignette air for the former Aoife Valkyria in which she said she would be appearing on next week’s show:

– Smackdown star Drew Gulak appeared on tonight’s NXT, coming out to watch Charlie Dempsey’s match with Hank Walker. Gulak appeared in the entrance area during the match, drawing Dempsey’s attention before the NXT competitor defeated Walker: