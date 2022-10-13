WWE Made Offer To Saraya For Return Before She Signed With AEW

Saraya is in AEW now, but before she signed with the company she did receive an offer to return to WWE. Fightful Select has a report with new details on her contract expiring and the offer that she received to return before she eventually joined AEW.

According to the report, Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis chose not to renew her contract when it expired and that Saraya made her announcement in mid-June when she was informed her deal was not being renewed. According to the site’s sources, Saraya’s deal was “surprisingly low” and restricted a lot of her potential outside projects in some ways.

The site continues to say that when shortly after Vince left and the new regime took over, Saraya was offered a chance to return in an on-screen General Manager role. This would have been about a month after her contract expired and she left. It was also said to her that if she wanted to return to the ring that they would make it happen. Saraya had previously been General Manager for a time from April of 2018 to December that year, when WWE did away with the position.

The report notes that everything points to a positive relationship between Saraya and the new regime; Triple H is said to have been “shocked” that her deal was not renewed. The site says that according to what they’ve been told, the freedom to do outside projects without losing a cut to WWE and other terms from AEW is what led to her signing with them.

It was finally noted in the report that despite rumors otherwise, WWE did not have Saraya checked for a return to the ring and that she herself went through health checks with doctors to try and get clearance. WWE was not interested in bringing her back to the ring under Vince McMahon’s regime and wouldn’t sign off on x-rays to have her examined. As far as they were concerned, the case had been closed.