wrestling / News
More Clips and Photos From Last Night’s WWE Live Event at Madison Square Garden
– As previously reported, WWE held a live event at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. WWE and MSG released some more video clips and photos from the event on Twitter, which you can check out below.
The clips include Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens running in and blindsiding AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura. There’s also footage of Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman cutting a promo before Lesnar’s match against Kane and Braun Strowman.
The #WWE Universe did not see @BrockLesnar on #Raw…but the #UniversalChampion did appear alongside his #Advocate @HeymanHustle at #WWEMSG! pic.twitter.com/lBP6l8DHA1
— WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2018
.@WWEBigE is so close to the #Raw #TagTeamChampionships that he can taste them! #WWEMSG @WWESheamus @WWECesaro @TrueKofi @XavierWoodsPhD pic.twitter.com/Jm9RWshjwE
— WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2018
.@BellaTwins #NikkiBella returned to action at #WWEMSG tonight by teaming with her fiancé @JohnCena! pic.twitter.com/xCwFZDSm0r
— WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2018
.@FightOwensFight and @SamiZayn have taken their frustrations out by blindsiding @AJStylesOrg & @ShinsukeN to kick off #WWEMSG! pic.twitter.com/2a1HHyna7x
— WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2018
Lesnar & Kanter. #WWE #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/jovDGfHeMO
— MSG (@TheGarden) March 17, 2018
A big weekend for these Irishmen! 🇮🇪#WWEMSG #WWE pic.twitter.com/Lak8JpO6Tc
— MSG (@TheGarden) March 17, 2018