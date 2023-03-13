WWE Madison Square Garden Live Event Results: Gunther Defends IC Title, More

WWE had a live event in Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the show, per PWInsider:

* Becky Lynch, Candice LaRae, Asuka, Nikki Cross, and Bianca Belair def. Damage CTRL, Piper Niven, and Carmella

* Ricochet won a battle royal to get a shot at Gunther and the Intercontinental Championship. Dominik Mysterio was the last person eliminated.

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER def. Ricochet

* Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa via DQ via an attack by The Usos. Sami Zayn came in from the crowd for the save.

* LA Knight issued an open challenge, and Braun Strowman came out to beat him.

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan

* WWE United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins