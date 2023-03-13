wrestling / News
WWE Madison Square Garden Live Event Results: Gunther Defends IC Title, More
WWE had a live event in Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the show, per PWInsider:
* Becky Lynch, Candice LaRae, Asuka, Nikki Cross, and Bianca Belair def. Damage CTRL, Piper Niven, and Carmella
* Ricochet won a battle royal to get a shot at Gunther and the Intercontinental Championship. Dominik Mysterio was the last person eliminated.
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER def. Ricochet
* Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa via DQ via an attack by The Usos. Sami Zayn came in from the crowd for the save.
* LA Knight issued an open challenge, and Braun Strowman came out to beat him.
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan
* WWE United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins
@MsCharlotteWWE with another-new stunning gear at #WWEMSG !!! I'm obsessed with this woman.✨ pic.twitter.com/VdXdEIgoHW
— Sarah (@CharlootteFlair) March 13, 2023
@MsCharlotteWWE with another-new stunning gear at #WWEMSG !!! I'm obsessed with this woman.✨ pic.twitter.com/VdXdEIgoHW
— Sarah (@CharlootteFlair) March 13, 2023
What a thriller this steel main event’s been between @WWERollins and @_Theory1 here at @WWE @TheGarden #WWEMSG #WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/3nnJIE9nZI
— Matthew Klein (@matthewklein316) March 13, 2023
MY GAWD WHAT AN IMPACT #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/PS6fITLyFL
— Last Week In Wrestling (@LWinWrestling) March 13, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Recalls NBC’s Issues Producing Saturday Night’s Main Event, Booking Heel Champions vs. Babyface Champions
- Bobby Fulton On His Original Cancer Diagnosis, Says He Should Have Died Six Times
- Ric Flair Slams Dutch Mantell: ‘Just a Miserable Old Wrestler Trying to Make a Buck’
- Update On AEW Trying To Sign Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks To New Deals