WWE Madison Square Garden Live Event Results: Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax, More

– WWE held their post-Christmas supershow in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, with Ronda Rousey in the main event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Baron Corbin comes out for a match with Braun Strowman but Corbin is interrupted by Vince McMahon. Strowman is counted out for a forfeit win by Corbin. Vince then introduces Corbin’s real opponent and out comes John Cena

* John Cena defeated Baron Corbin

* Apollo Crews won a Battle Royal to earn a future WWE Intercontinental Title shot. The match aslo features Konnor, Viktor, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Rhyno, Heath Slater, No Way Jose, Titus O’Neil and Jinder Mahal

* Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Mickie James and Alicia Fox with Dana Brooke

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, WWE NXT North American Champion Ricochet, Aleister Black, Matt Riddle and The Velveteen Dream defeated NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano and The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly)

* Elias defeated Bobby Lashley with Lio Rush in a Guitar on a Pole match

* Natalya and Ember Moon defeated Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott with Sarah Logan

* Finn Balor defeated Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat

* RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Bobby Roode retained over The Revival and The Authors of Pain with Drake Maverick in a Triple Threat

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match. The finish saw Baron Corbin run down and slam the cage door on Rollins’ head as he tried to escape. Ambrose then got the pin

* RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey retained over Nia Jax with Tamina Snuka. This was the main event