WWE Madison Square Garden Live Results 12.26.24: World Title Defended In Steel Cage, More
WWE held their traditional post-Christmas live event in Madison Square Garden on Thursday with Gunther defending his World Heavyweight Championship and more. You can see the results from the show below, per PWInsider:
* LA Knight def. Santos Escobar
* Xavier Woods def Otis when Kofi Kingston interfered
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Best Two Of Three Falls Match: Bron Breakker def. Sami Zayn
* Seth Rollins def. Dominik Mysterio
* CM Punk def. Ludwig Kaiser
* Wyatt Sicks def. The Final Testament after Karrion Kross issued an open challenge.
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. IYO SKY
* A March 10th return to MSG was announced for a Raw taping.
* World Heavyweight Championship Steel Cage Match: Gunther def. Damian Priest. The Judgment Day attacked Priest after the match and CM Punk came out in a towel and a hair net to make the save.
Dom the man you're ❤️
Yell me like that melts my heart @DomMysterio35#WWEMSGpic.twitter.com/NAjKBn2nhV
— Maria Hernandez A (@AMari552) December 27, 2024
CM Punk with the "You can't see me" against Ludwig Kaiser 😭#WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/KG1ADXaKsn
— Cell (@CellIWC) December 27, 2024
For the first time ever the @WyattSicks⭕️ is at @TheGarden. Things have gotten spookier. 😱😱 #WWEMSG #WWELiveHolidayTour #WWENYC #ARCGWWETour #WyattSicks pic.twitter.com/QGg9i4lqdb
— ARCG Media (@ARCGMedia) December 27, 2024
Liv Morgan hitting oblivion on Iyo Sky 🔥#wwe #wwemsg pic.twitter.com/PjuazQRhJC
— Ashley (@ashleypvris12) December 27, 2024
Gunther retains in the main event! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/sEffDqtb3a
— bwf ⭕️ (@BoredroomWyatt) December 27, 2024
CM PUNK CAME OUT TO HELP DAMIAN 😭😭 #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/9ahnoGr2rS
— stargirl 🕷️ (@shootings1argrl) December 27, 2024
