WWE Madison Square Garden Live Results 12.26.24: World Title Defended In Steel Cage, More

December 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GUNTHER WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Image Credit: WWE

WWE held their traditional post-Christmas live event in Madison Square Garden on Thursday with Gunther defending his World Heavyweight Championship and more. You can see the results from the show below, per PWInsider:

* LA Knight def. Santos Escobar

* Xavier Woods def Otis when Kofi Kingston interfered

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Best Two Of Three Falls Match: Bron Breakker def. Sami Zayn

* Seth Rollins def. Dominik Mysterio

* CM Punk def. Ludwig Kaiser

* Wyatt Sicks def. The Final Testament after Karrion Kross issued an open challenge.

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. IYO SKY

* A March 10th return to MSG was announced for a Raw taping.

* World Heavyweight Championship Steel Cage Match: Gunther def. Damian Priest. The Judgment Day attacked Priest after the match and CM Punk came out in a towel and a hair net to make the save.

