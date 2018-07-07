WWE Madison Square Garden Live Results 7.7.18: Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax, More

– WWE held a live show in Madison Square Garden on Saturday, featuring Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax and more. Results are below per PWInsider:

Before the show began, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler cut a promo on the videoscreen, promising to retain his title with the help of Big Daddy Claymore. Drew McIntyre said he was there to have the best seat in the house.

After the national anthem, they had a brief video with Kurt Angle welcoming everyone.

* Bobby Lashley pinned Jinder Mahal with a Jackhammer. Biggest pop of the match was Mahal accidentally punching Sunil Singh when Lashley moved. It was what you would expect.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander pinned Buddy Murphy in an excellent match with the Lumbar Check.

* WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt won a Triple Threst match over Titus Worldwide and The B-Team when Hardy hit the Twist of Fate on Titus O’Neill and scored the pin. A lot of shenanigans but the crowd was into it.

* Bayley & Natalya & Ember Moon defeated Alicia Fox & Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan when Bayley nailed the Bayley to Belly on Morgan.

* Mojo Rawley pinned Bobby Roode with the Pounce. Roode was making his MSG debut and yelled out, “It took me twenty years to get here.” He got a huge ovation from the Garden as he left.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler won a Triple Threat match over Seth Rollins and Finn Balor. Rollins got, by far, the biggest pop of the night for his entrance. Drew was ejected from ringside early but returned wondered appeared Rollins is going to win the title. He got on the apron, distracting Rollins and allowing Dolph score the pin with a roll up and he’s put on the road. This was excellent. An absolutely PPV quality main event match with tons of near falls and lots of big spots. Just great.

* The Lucha House Party defeated Drew Gulak & Jack Gallagher & Bria Kendrick.

* Ronda Rousey forced Nia Jax to tap in Rousey’s MSG in-ring debut. Alexis Bliss was to be the guest referee. Instead Mickie James was the ref while Bliss was the enforcer. They got involved and stopped several Rousey pinfalls. They were laid out and another ref came in for the finish.

* The Undertaker & Roman Reigns & Braun Strowman defeated Elias & Kevin Owens & Baron Corin when Undertaker tombstoned and pinned Owens. An absolutely great main event. Undertaker received a massive pop and a huge, extended ovation when his music ended. The villains worked over Roman for a long time and got a lot of heat on him, especially when they prevented him from making the tag. When Taker finally got the hot tag, the roar was insane. Just insane.