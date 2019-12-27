wrestling / News

WWE Madison Square Garden Live Results: Seth Rollins Takes On Kevin Owens, More

December 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins Kevin Owens RAW 11-25-19

– WWE held their annual post-Christmas live event in Madison Square Garden on Thursday, featuring Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins and more. The results are below per Fightful:

* WWE Raw Tag Team Championships: The Viking Raiders (c) def. The Street Profits and The OC

* Drew McIntyre def. No Way Jose

* WWE United States Championship: Andrade def. Rey Mysterio (c) to win the title.

* Randy Orton def. AJ Styles

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Cage Match: Becky Lynch (c) def. Charlotte Flair and Asuka

* WWE 24/7 Title Match: The Singh Brothers def. R-Truth (c). R-Truth immediately regained the title back.

* Aleister Black def. Buddy Murphy

* Ricochet def. Bobby Lashley

* No Holds Barred: Seth Rollins def. Kevin Owens. AOP helped Rollins win. Samoa Joe came out with a kendo stick to save Owens. Joe put Rollins through a table.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, Madison Square Garden, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading