WWE Madison Square Garden Live Results: Seth Rollins Takes On Kevin Owens, More
– WWE held their annual post-Christmas live event in Madison Square Garden on Thursday, featuring Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins and more. The results are below per Fightful:
* WWE Raw Tag Team Championships: The Viking Raiders (c) def. The Street Profits and The OC
* Drew McIntyre def. No Way Jose
* WWE United States Championship: Andrade def. Rey Mysterio (c) to win the title.
REY MYSTERIO JUST LOST THE US TITLE TO ANDRADE!! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/JeWYsOYz5p
— ᴼⁿᵉᵀʷᵉⁿᵗⁱⁱˢᵉᵛᵉⁿ ⁿ (@c_xx_vii) December 27, 2019
#AndNew‼️ @AndradeCienWWE is the @WWE #USChampion. #WWEMSG (📸: Dave Saffran/MSG Photos) pic.twitter.com/rDcdanI2nL
— MSG (@TheGarden) December 27, 2019
* Randy Orton def. AJ Styles
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Cage Match: Becky Lynch (c) def. Charlotte Flair and Asuka
THE BADDEST BITCH AROUND. PERIODT! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/q65dypRmoO
— Heel Seth supporter🤗🏳️🌈 (@TashaXXRollins) December 27, 2019
* WWE 24/7 Title Match: The Singh Brothers def. R-Truth (c). R-Truth immediately regained the title back.
* Aleister Black def. Buddy Murphy
Aleister Black shines, picking up the win at the 8:16-mark in a physical and entertaining match with Buddy Murphy #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/RytFgstsB5
— Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2019
* Ricochet def. Bobby Lashley
* No Holds Barred: Seth Rollins def. Kevin Owens. AOP helped Rollins win. Samoa Joe came out with a kendo stick to save Owens. Joe put Rollins through a table.
Lmaoo Kevin calling Seth a jackass back and forth between them😂😂😂#Wwe #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/J9emiE0KmA
— Bosses Make Bank💰 (@Raul_DaGoat) December 27, 2019
Seth won via the help of aop. Then Joe came out, seth got stunnered by KO then just bounced n left Aop lmaoooo. #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/86z03pdH4T
— Heel Seth supporter🤗🏳️🌈 (@TashaXXRollins) December 27, 2019
