WWE Madison Square Garden Live Results: Seth Rollins Takes On Kevin Owens, More

– WWE held their annual post-Christmas live event in Madison Square Garden on Thursday, featuring Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins and more. The results are below per Fightful:

* WWE Raw Tag Team Championships: The Viking Raiders (c) def. The Street Profits and The OC

* Drew McIntyre def. No Way Jose

* WWE United States Championship: Andrade def. Rey Mysterio (c) to win the title.

REY MYSTERIO JUST LOST THE US TITLE TO ANDRADE!! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/JeWYsOYz5p — ᴼⁿᵉᵀʷᵉⁿᵗⁱⁱˢᵉᵛᵉⁿ ⁿ (@c_xx_vii) December 27, 2019

* Randy Orton def. AJ Styles

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Cage Match: Becky Lynch (c) def. Charlotte Flair and Asuka

* WWE 24/7 Title Match: The Singh Brothers def. R-Truth (c). R-Truth immediately regained the title back.

* Aleister Black def. Buddy Murphy

Aleister Black shines, picking up the win at the 8:16-mark in a physical and entertaining match with Buddy Murphy #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/RytFgstsB5 — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2019

* Ricochet def. Bobby Lashley

* No Holds Barred: Seth Rollins def. Kevin Owens. AOP helped Rollins win. Samoa Joe came out with a kendo stick to save Owens. Joe put Rollins through a table.

Lmaoo Kevin calling Seth a jackass back and forth between them😂😂😂#Wwe #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/J9emiE0KmA — Bosses Make Bank💰 (@Raul_DaGoat) December 27, 2019