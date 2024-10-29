wrestling / News
WWE Announces Madison Square Garden Return For Post-Christmas Show
October 28, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has officially announced its return to Madison Square Garden for its post-Christmas live event. The company announced the news during Monday’s New York Knicks game, as you can see below.
PWInsider reports that WWE was waiting to get through last Friday’s Smackdown before they made the announcement. WWE wrote:
“Just revealed by @jalenbrunson1!
@WWE returns to @TheGarden on Thursday, December 26!
Tickets on sale THIS FRIDAY!”
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2024