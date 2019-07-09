wrestling / News

WWE Returning to Madison Square Garden For September Raw & Smackdown Tapings

July 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE will be holding their first Raw and Smackdown tapings at Madison Square Garden in almost a decade in early September. The company announced on Tuesday that they are set to tape the September 9th and 10th Raw and Smackdown tapings inside the famous arena. It is the time taping TV in the Garden since November 16th, 2009.

