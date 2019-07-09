wrestling / News
WWE Returning to Madison Square Garden For September Raw & Smackdown Tapings
July 9, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE will be holding their first Raw and Smackdown tapings at Madison Square Garden in almost a decade in early September. The company announced on Tuesday that they are set to tape the September 9th and 10th Raw and Smackdown tapings inside the famous arena. It is the time taping TV in the Garden since November 16th, 2009.
You can see the video below by Bayley announcing the tapings:
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley On Establishing a Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says Vince Is ‘Easy to Talk To’, Discusses Vince’s ‘Mind Trick’
- Eric Bischoff Denies That Hulk Hogan vs. Goldberg Was Originally Set To Be A Dark Match, Discusses Whether Match Was Reaction to Ratings
- Johnny Impact No Longer Under Contract With Impact Wrestling, Has Unrestricted Free Agency Status
- Backstage News On Why Sami Callihan Beat Tessa Blanchard At Slammiversary