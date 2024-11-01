WWE News: Post-Christmas Madison Square Garden Show On Sale, Full Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso WrestleMania 40 Match

– Tickets are now on sale for WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden after Christmas. You can get tickets for the show here.

Announced thus far for the show are Gunther, Liv Morgan, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, Dominik Mysterio, R-Truth and The Miz.

– The WWE YouTube account has released the full Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso match from WrestleMania 40: