Updated Card for WWE Madison Square Garden Show Features Triple Main Event
December 15, 2023
Local advertising in New York for the WWE Madison Square Garden show on December 26th features a triple main event:
* CM Punk vs. Dominik Mysterio
* Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE World Heavyweight Title
* Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bullrope Match
Also advertised for the show: Sami Zayn & Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles.
Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, and Omos are also being advertised for the show.