Updated Card for WWE Madison Square Garden Show Features Triple Main Event

Local advertising in New York for the WWE Madison Square Garden show on December 26th features a triple main event:

* CM Punk vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE World Heavyweight Title

* Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bullrope Match

Also advertised for the show: Sami Zayn & Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, and Omos are also being advertised for the show.