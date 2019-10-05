WWE Mae Young Classic Advertised For Next Month

WWE is bringing back the Mae Young Classic for the third year in a row, as the ticket website for NXT is advertising tapings for November 2 and 3 at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Tickets are not on sale at this time, and there’s no word on when the episodes will stream on the WWE Network.

The 2017 version of the tournament saw Kairi Sane defeat Shayna Baszler in the finals, while Toni Storm defeated Io Shirai in the 2018 finals.

WWE previously confirmed the tournament would return back in April.