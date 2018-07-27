Various News: WWE Main Event Preview, Nikki Bella Opens Up About Her Future With John Cena, Sami Callihan Shaves A Stranger

– Here is the preview for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event, which is available through Hulu…

* Chad Gable & No Way Jose vs. The Ascension

* Zack Ryder vs. Mike Kanellis

– Here is Brie Bella, offering her support when Nikki Bella becomes emotional about her relationship with John Cena.

– On last night’s last night’s Impact Wrestling, Sami Callihan became unglued after losing his match and his hair to Pentagon Jr at Slammiversary, and he takes it out on a stranger in the bathroom…