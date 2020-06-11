Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 06.11.20  

-Back at it with another edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu. Let’s get to it!

-Commentary Team: Tom Phillips and MVP

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Liv Morgan vs. Natalya

-Lock-up to start and Nattie gets a quick take down which Liv turns into a head scissors that Nattie escapes. They go through the sequence again with Liv being the one to escape as Nattie yells that she taught Liv that. They work off an arm and trade reversals as Nattie asks Liv if she called her mom. They then get into a weird spot where Liv mocks everything Nattie does and that irritates Nattie to the point she slaps Liv in the face. A charge by Liv is missed and Nattie hits a sling shot atomic drop to the mat. She looks for the Sharpshooter, but Liv kicks her off and follows with a dropkick. Nattie catches her off the top rope and hits a sit-out powerbomb for two. She slams Liv’s head in the mat and locks in a surfboard and nearly pins her self. She breaks the hold and then misses a charge of her own that Morgan turns into a roll-up for two. Liv fires up with clotheslines and hits a Shining Wizard. Nattie gets caught with a double stomp to the back. Oblivion is missed and they take turns reversing roll-ups into pin attempts. Nattie goes to The Sharpshooter again, but Morgan is able to catch her with a small package for the in at 5:37.

Winner: Liv Morgan via pin at 5:37

-Short and fine overall. Working with Nattie will only help Liv, but there wasn’t a lot to this one. It was just an average match, which was easy to watch. Liv winning seemed to be secondary to Nattie’s continued temper tantrum story. **

-Nattie throws a temper tantrum after the match as she knocks the steps over and tosses papers from the announcer’s desk.

-Back to SmackDown as we pick up in the middle of Bliss Cross (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley for the Tag Titles. Bliss hits a Sunset Bomb for two on Banks while on the floor Cross hits Bayley with a Tornado DDT. The tag is made to Cross who hits a crossbody from the top for two. She preps for a neckbreaker, but Banks escapes. Sasha rolls into the Bank Statement, but Bayley made a blind tag and aggressively gets Sasha out of the ring to tease their simmering issues. Sasha tags herself back in and gets the Bank Statement a second time. Cross turns into a pin attempt, but Sasha rolls through that and gets a crucifix for the pin and WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-Back to The Peep Show on RAW as Christian expresses his doubts as to if Edge could even pull off The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever in his prime. He thinks Egde is running on fumes and buckling under the pressure. Edge talks about the pressure of having this put on him after not having a straight wrestling match for 9 ½ years. Edge says this isn’t the same guy that had to give Christian confidence before each of their tag matches. He doesn’t know how many cylinders he has left under the hood and Christian calls all this talk nothing but excuses. He wants to know what happened to Edge and his belief. He brings up his late mom being the one that believed in Edge and she will be there at Backlash like all of this previous matches. He tells Edge if he can’t find that belief he needs to go home. Edge gets a look in his eyes and Christian says that’s what he’s looking for and now he believes in Edge. The anti-venom line sounded kind of corny each time I heard it for whatever reason. Randy Orton interrupts as he is going to be sick if he has to keep listening to this. Orton thinks that Edge saying he will “try” is pathetic and asks what he is going to do when he can’t live up to the expectations. He is going to make Edge a broken man and force him to return to his wife and beautiful daughters. The redemption of Edge is over this Sunday at Backlash. Edge slams down the mic after telling us, “no, it’s not.”

Shane Thorne vs. Shelton Benjamin

-Both men are coming off losses on last week’s show. For Benjamin this is his 3rd straight match on Main Event and he is 1-1. Phillips mentions that even in defeat Thorne’s stock continues to rise in the WWE. MVP and Phillips bring up that these two have crossed paths in tag matches in Japan. Lockup to start and Thorne bails to the apron to break. Thorne gets a waist lock, but Shelton escapes easily and Thorne uses the ropes to get a break again. Thorne tries to get a take down, but Shelton control easily and back to the ropes again for another break. Headlock from Thorne and Shelton tries to push off, but Thorne holds onto the hold. Shelton tries a suplex out, but Thorne lands on his feet. They do a rope running sequence and Benjamin suckers Thorne into an ankle lock. Shelton then looks for a slam, but Thorne slides out and goes to the eyes. He sends Shelton into the corner and hits a cannon ball as we take a commercial break.

-Back with both men in the ring and Thorne connects with a dropkick. He grounds Shelton and throws some kicks to the arm. Shelton is struggling with the arm and Shane continues to target the limb. The PC crowd rallies Shelton, but Thorne hits a dropkick to the arm to cut off that noise. The work on the arm continues and a Benjamin comeback is cut off by a belly to back suplex. Thorne misses a knee strike and gets turned inside out with a spinwheel kick. Shelton throws strikes in the corner and sends Thorne bouncing into the opposite corner. He connects with a series of slams and looks for a suplex, but Thorne escapes and tries to go back to the arm. Thorne heads up top but Shelton meets him up there with a knee and follows with Pay Dirt for the win at 8:42.

Winner: Shelton Benjamin via pin at 8:42

-They were given time, but I wasn’t a fan of the slower pace as it seemed like a long 8 minutes. Shane didn’t get to show much other than working the arm and a few strikes. I expected more from this. Shelton winning is fine as Thorne has been forgotten about after a few RAW appearances, but I was still a little surprised by the result. Another average match, but the ending was definitive at least. **1/4

-We recap the Miz/Morrison pranks on Strowman from SmackDown. It makes sense for Miz/Morrison character and they mentioned they were trying to get Braun angry so that he makes mistakes on Sunday, but he tipped over their van to immediately get revenge. Probably could have let it simmer until the PPV or maybe we are in store for more on Friday.

-Phillips runs down Asuka/Nia, Sheamus/Hardy and McIntyre/Lashley for Backlash.

-Back to Monday as Drew crashes the VIP Lounge in the place of Lashley. The Vikings Raiders faced off with MVP/Lashley and we join that match in progress. For some reason The Street Profits were at ringside as well as I kept waiting for them to turn and join MVP’s crew when watching. The VR destroy MVP as he continues to play his role as bumper and mouthpiece for Lashley well. Lashley makes a blind tag and gets the Full Nelson on Erik to get the win. Ivar punches MVP in the face and gets put in The Full Nelson for his trouble. The Profits try to break, but can’t, so Drew hits a Claymore to send Lashley packing.

Thanks for reading!