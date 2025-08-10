Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 08.07.25  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Vic Joseph

-Taped: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

-SummerSlam Night One video package opens the show this week!

-Show opening!

B Fab vs. Chelsea Green (w/ The Secret Hervice)

-Been a bit since we’ve had Chelsea Green on this show. No hat from Chelsea? Brooklyn really like Chelsea so this could be an uphill battle for B Fab. Chelsea plays into the crowd and we get a “Chelsea” chant. Lockup and Chelsea forces a break in the ropes. B Fab catches her leg and gets an ankle lock. She gets a backslide, crucifix, and then an Oklahoma Roll for two. She lands a superkick and follows with a dropkick. She delivers a running shoulder in the corner and catches Chelsea with a roll-up in the opposite corner. Chelsea goes to the floor and B Fab tries a running kick from the apron, but Chelsea catches the boot and drops Fab face first on the apron. Chelsea salutes the crowd and takes control back in the ring. Fab gets another roll-up but Chelsea runs her down with a clothesline. Chelsea buries a knee to the back and pulls back on the arms. The crowd chants for Chelsea instead of B-Fab though. Rock Book End Bottom from B-Fab and she starts her comeback. The crowd boos her comeback as she hits a running boot and a float over DDT. Chelsea counters a move and hits The Unprettier for the pin at 5:26.

Winner: Chelsea Green via pin at 5:26

-They put B Fab in a tough spot here with the crowd. Chelsea is a star and it was fun seeing her on the show. B Fab getting time on this show is a good thing as she needs reps and working with Chelsea is a good thing. Not much with the match though. *

-Back to RAW as Charlotte and Alexa Bliss celebrate winning the Women’s Tag Titles and are on the verge on becoming friends, but Judgment Day interrupt. Adam Pearce is out and makes the rematch for the Tag Titles.

-SummerSlam photos!

-Back to RAW as we join Charlotte/Alexa defending their Tag Titles against Judgment Day in progress. Bliss hits Roxanne with Sister Abigail for the win and that should move JD out of the way for the time being so another team can have a crack.

-Back to SummerSlam where Bayley attacked Becky Lynch during the Becky/Lyra match and Bayley accidentally cost Lyra the match.

-More SummerSlam photos!

-Back to RAW as Becky Lynch celebrate Lyra being gone as she no longer can challenge for the Woman’s IC Title as long as Becky holds the gold. Becky opens the door for a new challenger, and that brings out Nikki Bella. They get into a war of words and Becky wins by dropping a NUKE on Nikki with a reference to John Cena. That crowd reaction was something else. I wanted to start chanting, “JERRY.” Nikki tries to get the crowd back with a Yes Chant, so Becky decks her and leaves. Round one to Becky!

-Clash in Paris commercial! AJ Styles winning The IC Title there would be great!

War Raiders vs. The LWO (Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde)

-These two teams have met twice on this show this year and both matches were pretty strong. Let’s see what they can do in Round Three. Ivar starts with Wilde and it’s size vs. speed. Wilde sticks and moves and gets a cross-body off the top rope. Erik in and again, it’s speed vs. power. Erik hits a running knee to knock Wilde into the corner. Erik slams Ivar on to Wilde and then Erik gets a tag back into the ring. More double team but Wilde counters with a DDT on Ivar. Cruz in and he gets caught with a boot to the face as we take a break at 2:12.

-WrestleMania Vegas (Part III) commercial!

-Back at 3:59 with Ivar controlling with a chinlock. Cruz flips out of a suplex but gets squashed in the corner. Ivar heads up, but Cruz hits a head kick and the LWO go for a double suplex. Erik in and we get a TOWER OF DOOM. Erik in and he runs wild on Cruz. He throws him across the ring with a T Bone Suplex and then a gut-buster. Running knee gets a two count. Cruz uses his quickness to land a kick and we get tags on each side. Commentary mentions Wilde is a former TNA Tag and X Division Champion. Cool! Wilde runs, well, wild and gets a two count on Ivar. Everyone in the ring and the LWO hits a tandem basement dropkick on Erik. More stereo kicks to Ivar. Quebrada gets a two count, but Erik makes the save. Ivar hits a spinning heel kick on wild. War Machine finishes at 8:17.

Winners: The War Raiders via pin at 8:17

-This was solid, but for me, never got the next gear that the two previous matches did. The crowd was pretty dead for this one as well. **1/2

-Back to RAW as LA Knight confronts Seth Rollins and him being the first challenger makes sense as he has the SNME win over Rollins. Seth fires up the crowd, but shuts down the idea of a match tonight. Here’s Adam Pearce and he makes the match.

-This Monday on RAW: Naomi defends her Woman’s World Title against Iyo Sky. Also, Sami Zayn vs. Rusev.

-Back to RAW as we join Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight for the World Title in progress. No real winner as CM Punk, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed get involved. I’ve been saying for this weeks you can see all of this is leading to WarGames in November. The Vision lay out Punk and Knight and are about to leave when Roman’s music hits. Superman punch to Reed! Breakker gets sent into the stairs. The crowd is on fire! We are so getting Roman vs. Seth at Mania next year I think. Seth backs away which lets Bron and Bronson regroup and attack from behind. TSUNAMI to Reigns. Bronson/Reigns is going to happen first as Roman is going to have to fight his way to Seth. Reed steals Roman’s Jordans for a second week in a row. That’s funny!

-Thanks for reading!