Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 10.15.20

-At 12:05 AM my wife and I welcomed our second child (another boy) into the world. Samuel checked in at 9 lbs 3 oz and I am happy to say he and my wife are doing quite well. I am basically driving back and forth between the hospital and our house to make sure all our pets are good and to help my in laws who are watching our oldest son, but I had a few moments to check out Main Event….let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome, Orlando, FL

Titus O’Neil vs. Drew Gulak

-Titus must have been a late call as he isn’t even wrestling in his normal ring gear and is sporting some jeans. The announcers put it over as him being more aggressive thanks to RAW Undergound. I was curious with the Draft who they would put on Main Event duty and I should have guessed Drew would pop up here. Titus uses his power early as you would expect, so Drew tries a go behind and gets nothing. Drew tries a second time and then just opts to club Titus in the back of the head. Titus fires off some uppercuts and then they trade chops. Titus is rather annoyed and tosses Drew into the corner and the heavy blows continue. Drew gets tossed across the ring and then whipped into the corner with authority. A slam follows and then some shoulders in the corner. A charge gets countered with double boots to the face. Drew throws some forearms across the face and gets a one count. Drew ties up Titus which looked awkward as Titus doesn’t really bend that way. Titus escapes but gets hit with a basement dropkick to the knee. Gulak grounds Titus with a headlock, but Titus powers to his feet. Gulak switches to a different hold, but Titus gets in an elbow and then slams Drew to break. A sidewalk slam follows to put both men down. Titus shoves off and catches a charging Drew with a big boot. Clash of The Titus finishes at 5:51.

Winner: Titus O’Neil via pin at 5:51

-The early parts were fine as they were hitting each other hard, but then it became a clash of styles. *1/2

-Back to SmackDown where New Day gets split on different brands. Other notable names: The Fiend and Bliss to RAW, Owens to SmackDown.

-We go back 2 weeks where Alexa is a guest on The KO Show and The Fiend attacks Owens. That leads to last week on SmackDown where Owens has the best match The Fiend has had outside of Daniel Bryan. The Fiend wins and is off to RAW. Again, I am digging the Alexa/Fiend pairing and they will be fun on RAW. I also think Owens will be better off on SmackDown.

-Back to RAW as Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton continue to torment each other as close in on what should be the blow-off inside Hell in a Cell. Again, at least this feud has been built up enough and is personal enough that having in end inside Hell in a Cell makes sense.

-Quick mention of the other 2 Cell Matches: Reigns/Uso II and Bayley/Sasha

Akira Tozawa vs. Humberto Carrillo

-These two are Main Event regulars and this could be fun. Tozawa is out without his ninjas, but Saxton says they are like Santa Claus in that they are always around and know what is happening. As always Tozawa calls on Ninja Power and we start with a lockup. They do some mat wrestling and Tozawa gets an arm wringer, but Carrillo flips out and gets one of his own. Now Tozawa gets to flip a bit to escape and transfers to a side headlock. They exchange holds and escapes and we get a stalemate. Humberto goes to the side headlock and then turns into a springboard armdrag. To the apron and Tozawa dives to the floor, but gets caught and dropped on the floor by Carrillo. Back inside Humberto heads up for a moonsault, but Tozawa trips him up to send us to a break.

-Back with Tozawa hitting a Senton for one. He goes to a chinlock, but Carrillo breaks. Tozawa sends him into the corner though and fires off some chops and a punch to the jaw. Suplex follows, but Carrillo fires up with a rush of strikes. He can’t follow up though and eats another chop. Tozawa lands a back elbow and comes off the top with a canon ball for two. Tozawa hooks in an octopus, but Carrillo escapes. Tozawa tries a sunset flip, but Carrillo gets Tozawa to his feet and hits a spinning head kick. Another kick followed by a dropkick follows. Carrillo rolls into a standing moonsault for a two count. Nice! They fight up top and Tozawa eats another kick to the face to send him to the mat. Carrillo can’t connect off the top and gets rolled up for two. Carrillo catches Tozawa with the Torture Rack into the Face Buster for the win at 9:29.

Winner: Humberto Carrillo via pin at 9:29

-This was fine and picked up a bit towards the end. The ending kind of came out of nowhere however, but overall this was a solid Main Event for Main Event. **1/4

-Back to RAW where the women had a battle royal to determine the next challenger for Asuka. The unlikely winner ends up being Lana and good for her. I mean she had to be put through tables week after week to get to this point, but again, good for her. I don’t give her much chance vs Asuka, but I hope she makes the most of this shot. Orton and McIntyre then continue their fight as Evans does all she can to get out of their way. Officials pull them apart to close RAW and to end this episode of Main Event.

